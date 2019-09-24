The public is invited to the annual “Free Yoga & Hiking event” Friday, Oct. 11, for fall color viewing, some yoga and hiking our beautiful White Mountains. Meet at the east side Hon-Dah parking lot at 8:15 a.m. to caravan to Mt. Baldy. This is a free event for all ages. Donations will be accepted for the volunteer organization, Tracks, that keeps our trails in good condition. Rosie Gonzalez and Lauren Barnert-Hosie will be the guides for yoga and hiking at Mt. Baldy. There will be easy trails and more challenging ones to choose from. Expect to be back at Hon-Dah by 1:30 p.m. the latest. Bring your own lunch and water and enthusiasm for the outdoors. Sponsored by Open Spaces Yoga Center, www.openspacesyoga.com.
Call 928-367-4636 with any questions. Reservations are not needed. (Sorry, no animals allowed).
