The Silver Creek Performing Arts Association announces the cancellation of Anthony the Magic which was scheduled for Thursday, April 23rd but will be the opening performance when the 2020-2021 season begins in September.
SCPAA would like to thank all those who have supported the season’s performances. The 2020-2021 season will be announced in late summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.