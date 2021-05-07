A drug-free coalition Zoom meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. on May 11 with a guest speaker from the National Guard/Drug Task Force presenting on SnapChat features.
Join the meeting at www.us02web.zoom.us/j/83311321245?pwd=dHlZYXpyYnNYTks5TXExZUdLYmUzQT09
For more information, contact Vicky Solomon with Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention, Friends of Navajo County Anti-Drug Coalition at vsncdp@gmail.com or 928-243-2014.
