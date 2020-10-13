Effective Tuesday October 13, 2020, the Concho Public Library will be open Monday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with limited service.
For news, upcoming events and more information, call 928-337-2167, or check the webpage at www.apachecountylibraries.com.
The Concho Public Library is located in Concho Valley, right next to the elementary school.
Like/follow on Facebook @conchopubliclibrary
