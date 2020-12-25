The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNFs) Supervisor’s Office and all Ranger District offices will close for the following Federal Holidays:
Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)
Normal business hours will resume Monday, Dec. 28.
The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Supervisor’s Office and all Ranger District offices will close on Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Normal business hours will resume Monday, Jan. 4.
Christmas tree cutting permits are still on sale through Recreation.gov. Sales have been extended through December 31st, 2020, to accommodate military personal and separated families who may celebrate Christmas after the 25th due to logistics. For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/home/?cid=FSEPRD850559. Both Christmas tree permits and fuel wood permits purchased during the 2020 calendar year expire on December 31.
