Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 8987, Eagar, is seeking applicants for a $1,000 scholarship award to assist members who wish to further their education by pursuing a college degree or a career direction at a vocational/technical school. Applicants must be a member of an Arizona VFW Auxiliary and must be 18 years of age or older.
Contact Eva Marie at evamwilson@hotmail.com for applications and information prior to April 1, 2020.
