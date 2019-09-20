Apply now for women in Wildland Fire Training Camp

PHOENIX — The USDA, Forest Service, Tonto National Forest is looking for career-focused women who want to protect and preserve America’s public lands by training to become on-call wildland firefighters for the 2020 fire season. These on-call positions will provide support to wildland fire operations during fire season and may lead to future employment with the Forest Service.
Approximately 20 applicants will be selected to attend the Women in Wildland Fire Training Camp in November, which will provide comprehensive firefighter training and orientation. Participants who successfully complete the training will be prepared to take the work capacity test, or pack test, required of all firefighters. Program graduates may meet the National Wildfire Coordinating Group’s minimum training, experience and physical fitness standards required to qualify for an incident qualification card, or red card.
The Women in Wildland Fire Training Camp will be held Nov. 16-17, and Nov. 23-24, in Phoenix. Successful applicants will need to complete pre-work before the training camp, and attendance both weekends is required. The deadline for applications is Sept. 28.
Although the training camp is focused on encouraging women to choose a career in wildland fire, men may apply as well. No previous experience is required. Additional information and the online application form are available on the Southwestern Region Forest Service website at https://go.usa.gov/xyfMq. For additional information contact Jonathan Mclaughlin at jonathan.mclaughlin@usda.gov.
See the Tonto National Forest website for more information about the Forest.
