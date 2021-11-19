The Show Low Family Aquatic Center will be closed for three weeks from Nov. 25 through Dec. 19 for yearly maintenance.

The aquatic center will reopen on Dec. 20, according to the winter schedule. For more information, call 928-532-4130.

