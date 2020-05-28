The Show Low Family Aquatic Center reopening will be done in phases to ensure public safety in the ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. IT is important for our customers to understand that operations will be temporarily different upon reopening the aquatic center and are asking to have patience with the changes and staff as they keep the public safe. As of June 1, 2020: Locker rooms will be closed. Every child in the aquatic center age 15 and under will be required to have a parent or guardian present. Number of patrons in programs and swim times will be limited.
Open/family swim - only allow 25% of regular patrons numbers in at one time. Patrons will be added to a waiting list, and staff will be called then when there is space available. Guests can wait outside of aquatic center or be put on the list for the next operating day.
Limited number of patrons per activity( lap swim, open swim, and aerobics). Lap swim- patrons will be allotted 30 minutes if there are lap swimmers waiting. aquatic center staff will help keep time for swimmers. Patrons will be required to sign in with name and phone number in case there is a need to notify patrons at a later date. Family swim time will be for 9 to 11a.m. with two to three lane lines in for lap swimmers. No birthday parties or special events at this time. No swim lessons and swim team at this time.
Staff anticipates these new operation guidelines will be relaxed as efforts to combat COVID-19 subside. A detailed plan will be available to read at the aquatic center.
