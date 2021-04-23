Join the White Mountain Community Garden at a free Arbor Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 Woodland Lake Road in Lakeside.
A free seedling will be given to the first 50 participants. Liberty Wildlife will be on hand with an owl and a hawk to speak about trees as raptor habitat as well as four other speakers.
Check www.wmcgarden.org for the dates, time and place of current and future events. For more information, call or text 928-358-7067 or email contact@wmcgarden.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.