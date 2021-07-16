The Little Colorado River Chapter (LCRC) of the Arizona Archaeological Society invites the community to the LCRC monthly meeting that will include an informational session and meet-and-greet with current LCRC members.
There will be a presentation on past events and activities as well as some of the group's upcoming plans. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Springerville Heritage Center, 418 E. Main St. in Springerville. Park in the back parking lot and enter through the side entrance to the Udall-Johnson meeting room.
All members, guests and visitors are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For questions or additional information, call or email at 520-834-6964 and farnsc570@gmail.com or 928-333-2656 ext. and sseils@springervilleaz.gov.
