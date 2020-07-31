Since August 1, 2019, the Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR)’s specialists have assisted over 31,000 taxpayers through live chat, which is available on the www.AZDOR.gov and www.AZTaxes.gov websites. The pop-up application provides customers with answers to general questions and offers navigational guidance.
Taxpayers can obtain general information about state taxes, e-file, or responses to a variety of inquiries. Requests range from asking about unclaimed property and payment plans to matters about applying for a license.
ARIZONA — ADOR live chat representatives interact with customers in real-time and provide another option when seeking help.
Live chat is available to taxpayers, Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Taxpayer privacy is of utmost importance to the Department of Revenue; therefore, specific taxpayer issues will not be addressed through the live chat feature.
Customers seeking assistance on particular private taxpayer matters or confidential account information will be directed to call (602) 716-ADOR or email AZTaxHelp@azdor.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.