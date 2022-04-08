The Abner Doubleday Myth Baseball’s creation myth goes like this: A boy named Abner Doubleday invented baseball on a schoolyard near Cooperstown, New York, in 1839. Baseball’s Hall of Fame in Cooperstown is located near the hallowed ground where Doubleday supposedly invented baseball. Two blocks from the hall is Dou…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.