After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the Arizona Elk Society White Mountain Chapter has scheduled its annual banquet for June 25 at the Show Low Elks Lodge.

The organization's mission is to benefit elk and other wildlife by generating resources for habitat conservation and restoration with a focus on Arizona.

The banquet will focus on fundraising for wildlife conservation, youth camps, water hauling and helping wounded veterans.

For more information, go to www.arizonaelksociety.org.

