The Arizona Medical Eye Unit from the Lions Vision Center, Inc. will be giving Ophthalmological Medical Eye Examinations for the benefit of residents of Vernon and surrounding localities. The Medical Eye Unit will be located at Vernon Fire Department at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10.
Since only 20 to 30 patients can be examined each day, those who suspect they may have eye problems are urged to phone as soon as possible to be assured of an appointment.
The completely equipped Arizona Medical Eye Unit was donated to the Lions Vision Center, Inc. and is sponsored by the Arizona Ophthalmological Society. Members of the Arizona Ophthalmological Society and Arizona Lions Clubs unite with other agencies and organizations to bring medical eye services to outlying areas of Arizona where ophthalmic care is not readily available. Arizona Ophthalmologists who are in practice volunteer their time on the Medical Eye Unit, and receive no remuneration.
Sponsors of the Arizona Medical Eye Unit in Vernon are the Show Low Lions Club. These organizations are in charge of all arrangements and appointments. Fee per patient is $40.
Schedule an appointments or for more information, call 602-999-6864.
