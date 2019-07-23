The Arizona Medical Eye Unit from the Lions Vision Center, Inc. will be giving ophthalmological medical eye examinations Aug. 6 and Aug. 8, in Alpine at the Alpine Community Center.
The fee per patient is $40. There is no prescription for contacts only glasses.
The Arizona Medical Eye Unit is sponsored by the Arizona Ophthalmological Society. Arizona Ophthalmologists in private practice volunteer their time on the "Unit" and receive no remuneration.
