Arizona Water Company’s new e-billing system will make it much easier for customers to receive and pay their monthly water bills. The program started on July 6 for customers to receive their bills by email. The email will include a copy of the customer’s bill plus a link to the company’s e-billing portal.
To enroll, a customer can go to the AWC website at www.azwater.com and click on the e-billing picture, or go directly to www.onlinebiller.com/AZwater to enroll.
To sign up, customers will need to have their account number, which can be found on their monthly billing statements. Customers will be asked to create a user name and a password. If a customer isn’t sure how to do that, they can call their local Arizona Water office and speak to one of the customer service representatives.
Once you are logged in, simply follow the directions. The page will show you how much you owe, for one account or multiple accounts. It will also tell you when your payment is due.
