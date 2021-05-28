PINETOP — An Art Affair kicks off the summer 2021 arts and fine crafts show season on Memorial Day weekend at The Gathering Place grounds located at 4756 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop Lakes Country Club.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Many local and Southwest artists will attend, bringing loads of amazing artwork. Metal art and kinetic garden spinners, original native paintings and rock art, exquisite photography and affordable to high end handmade jewelry.
Sample soups and dips, confections, spicy chocolates and many new and different taste delights. Lobster rolls from Maine, with whole lobsters in every roll, will be the featured food treat. You are asked to text ahead to order Lobster Rolls. Pre-orders and takeout available for the Lobster rolls. Just text 520-260-9298. The rolls will be warm and ready when you arrive!
Live music will take place all weekend with Inka Gold or Listen to the joyful sounds of Andean flute and acoustic guitar while shopping this groups native curios. Chainsaw Dave of Show Low will be carving his quick carve bears and other wildlife critters — each day at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. and will raffle these freshly carved creations to all of his fans onsite as a gift for attending this wonderful holiday event.
Be on time Friday thru Sunday to win!
There will also be fancy Vienna dogs, fresh squeezed lemonade and many flavors of soft ice cream to try out.
An Art Affair summer art shows are well known as iconic social and community events and have long encouraged locals and White Mountain visitors to get to know fellow art lovers and summer neighbors at the shows. Also visit An Art Affair art shows at In Bloom Nursery in Downtown Pinetop throughout the summer months to enjoy new artists with great ideas.
Admission is always free and parking is safe and plentiful.
