An Art Affair presents an annual pre-fall art and social event Aug. 20-22 at In Bloom Nursery in downtown Pinetop, 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Many local and Southwest artists will attend, bringing loads of amazing artwork. Local metal art, kinetic garden spinners, original native paintings, fine photography and affordable to exquisite high end handmade jewelry will spotlight this event. Lobster rolls and clam chowder from Maine will be the featured foods.
You may text ahead to order the lobster rolls. The delicate New England treat will be warm and ready when you arrive. Text 520-260-9298 to pre-order. Live music all weekend will be performed by guitarist John Calvert. Sample soups and dips, ice coffees and soft ice cream flavors. An Art Affair summer art shows encourage local and visiting art lovers to meet up with friends and enjoy the arts. Admission is always free and parking is safe and plentiful.
