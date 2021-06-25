“In Bloom” Nursery at 1327 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop will have its Art Affair, bringing the best art to the White Mountains with an upscale showing of many fine artworks, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Original paintings and interior and exterior metal décor will be spotlighted. Visit with artists and sample heirloom chocolates, handmade soaps and lotions and all new varieties of soups and dips.
Lunch fare, ice coffees and ice cream all weekend. Lobster rolls from Maine, with whole lobsters in every roll, will be the featured food treat. You may text 520-260-9298 to preorder or take out, warm and ready when you arrive.
Guitarist John Calvert will play his latest sounds for easy listening. Participants can stroll through 2.9 acres of horticultural paradise while enjoying the fine art.
Admission is free and there is plenty of parking.
