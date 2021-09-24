Be creative and join the fun at Kittle's Fine Art of Show Low on Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Choose any ceramic to paint and a percentage will be donated to Samaritian's Purse Operation Christmas Child of the White Mountains. Kittle's Fine Art is located at 100 N. White Mountain Road #101, in Show Low.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.