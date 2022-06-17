An Art Affair will have the program Art in the Garden on June 17-19 at In Bloom Nursery, 1327 E . White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.

The program's hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 17-18 and and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. Artists from Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado will attend.

Admission is free.

