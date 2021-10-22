The White Mountain United Methodist Church will have a mini arts camp beginning Oct. 22.

Elementary classes: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Junior high classes: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Kids will have two one-hour lessons with choices of guitar, keyboard, sewing or fine arts.

The church is at 261 N. Fifth St. in Show Low. Call 928-537-4872 or email wmumcsl@gmail.com for more information.

