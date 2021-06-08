A silent and live auction will be held at 3 p.m. on June 24 at the Orchard at Charlie Clark’s to benefit White Mountains veterans who are trying to pay off the Veterans Village this summer.
More than 200 items will be included in the auction, and the item viewing period will be from 2 to 3 p.m.
The auction will be conducted by ABJ Auction House.
For more information, call 602-689-8056.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.