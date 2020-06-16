Participants will meet June 20, at 7 a.m. at the White Mountain Nature Center, 425 S. Woodland Road, Pinetop-Lakeside.
Bird varieties abound in the diverse habitats of the Nature Center and adjacent Woodland Lake Park grounds (natural terrain trails).
Please call Rob Bettaso, field trip leader, at 928-368-8481, if you plan to participate.
Please observe social distancing on field trips.
