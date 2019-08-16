The monthly WM Audubon Society Field Trip will be held Saturday, Aug 17, meeting at 7 a.m. at the parking lot of AZ Game and Fish, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd in Pinetop. From there the group will proceed to the Williams Creek National Fish Hatchery on the Apache Reservation.
All are welcome, no pets please. Bring appropriate gear, snacks and water.
Call Bob Bettaso at 928-368-8491 for more information.
