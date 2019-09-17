The monthly Audubon Field Trip will be held at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, near the bridge that crosses the West Fork of the Little Colorado River. Take Hwy 260 to the Sunrise turnoff (273) and follow that to the bridge at Sheep’s Crossing. All are welcome but, please, no pets. Bring binoculars, appropriate gear, water and snacks. It will probably be pretty cool this time of year.
For more information, call Rob Bettaso at 928-368-8481.
