The monthly Audubon field trip led by Rob Bettaso will be held Saturday, Oct 19, meeting at 7 a.m. at the Arizona Game and Fish Department in Pinetop, 2878 E. White Mountain Blvd, in the parking lot.
This will be a two mile walk along Billy Creek. Bring appropriate gear, snacks, water, etc. No pets, please. For more information call Rob Bettaso at 928-368-8481.
This is the last one for this year.
