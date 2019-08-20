The Audubon Society’s third PowerPoint Presentation on Birding the White Mountains will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall. The presentation will focus on bird species that might be seen the next morning on a bird walk around Jacques Marsh in Lakeside at 6:30. Birders may attend either or both opportunities to learn more about the many beautiful species in Navajo and Apache counties. The series is of interest for beginners as well as advanced birders. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Bring binoculars, water, hiking shoes for field trip. Dogs allowed only in carry packs.
For more information, contact Mary Williams, 480-235-1792, mary.williams@arizonachristian.edu.
