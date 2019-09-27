The monthly meeting of the White Mountain Audubon Society will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, meeting at the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council chamber room, 325 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
The program will be presented by Mary Williams who has been presenting a series this summer entitled “Birding in the White Mountains”, which has been very well received so you will not want to miss her last program for this year.
The public is welcome to attend.
