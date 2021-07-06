The Unity of the White Mountains church will present a film by Barbara L. Davis, "We Are Part of Something Greater," at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The movie is a nature film about a human awakening from Yellowstone to Arizona’s high country. The church is at 257 Woodland Lake Road in Lakeside. Go to its Facebook page or at UnityWM.org or to purchase tickets before the event call 706-799-3365.
Tickets are $20 at the door and exact change is needed. All ticket proceeds go to Unity of the White Mountains. The church is located less than a half mile south of the movie theater in Lakeside on Woodland Road. The main entrance is on the east side of the building.
Refreshments will be served, and there will be an art show and a raffle. Following the 30 minute film, Davis will provide information and answer questions regarding filmmaking.
A native Arizonan, Davis, grew up on a large cattle ranch where her affinity for nature began. She is a published author and has created films of Arizona’s high country, the Sonoran Desert and Gulf Coast birds. A retired psychotherapist, Davis wrote a freelance nature column for the White Mountain Independent for three years and is currently publishing "When the Wild Calls in Arizona’s High Country."
