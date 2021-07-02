Two local co-authors, Phyllis Wiltbank and CJ Bohala, will be hosting a book signing event for "Shadows Within The Mist" from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Western Drug Store in Springerville. Come on in and support your local authors.
