Round Valley Animal Rescue's 8th annual fundraiser, Aviation Expo will be held Nov. 14 at the Springerville Municipal Airport. All proceeds go to the shelter pets in our care.
We will have skydivers, pancake breakfast, vendors, raffles, silent auction, vintage plane rides, a corn hole tournament, pet adoptions and World famous Kirby Chambliss stunt pilot.
Come down and enjoy this fantastic family event. No admission to enter. For more information, call Amanda at Round Valley Animal Rescue, 928-333-1133.
