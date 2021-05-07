The city of Show Low has three vacancies on the Aviation Advisory Committee, all of which are appointed by the City Council.
Each of the seats is a four-year term for service concluding in March 2025. Aviation Advisory Committee discusses and makes recommendations to the City Council on aviation issues, specifically, the Show Low Regional Airport. Applicants may include pilots, non-pilots, business people and citizens and must reside in Navajo County; Show Low residents are preferred.
Applications are available at Show Low City Hall, 180 N. Ninth St., online at www.showlowaz.gov under the “News” icon, or by contacting the city clerk’s office at 928-532-4061. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on May 14.
