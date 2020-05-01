AZGFD urges safe boating practices

PHOENIX — With summer weather just around the corner, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) knows that boaters will take advantage of water recreation on open waters throughout the Grand Canyon State.
Boaters should not only practice regular safety regulations, but continue to follow social distancing while on the water. Social distancing while boating means:
• Only boat with members of your household (no guests)
• Keep your distance when at the fuel dock or ramp
• Do not raft off any other boats
• Do not invite guests on your boat
• Do not dock or beach your boat near others
In addition to social distancing, boaters should follow the CDC guidelines on washing your hands and disinfecting items that you come in contact with.
All vessels except sailboards and certain racing shells or rowing sculls must have an approved U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) life jacket (PFD) for each person on board. All children 12 and younger must wear an approved USCG life jacket (PFD) anytime while underway on any vessel.
AZGFD also wants to remind boaters that it is illegal to operate a vessel while impaired, and this can result in the operator being arrested. Game and Fish law enforcement officers will continue to enforce boating regulations to ensure boating safety and sober operation.
