APACHE COUNTY — Many chose to forego a traditional gathering of friends and/or family for Thanksgiving this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That holiday has come and gone with Christmas now looming just around the corner.
But don’t despair because there are at least two community events going on the two weekends that precede Christmas that people are welcome to attend.
The first is a Saturday Dec. 5 Christmas Bazaar in the gym at the Concho Elementary School from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
The school is located on the south side of State Route 61 coming into town from the west.
The bazaar is sponsored by Concho CAN! (Community Action Network).
And fear not children (and some adults), Santa will be there in person at 11 a.m. so people can take their own photographs of either their kids or themselves with Santa for Christmas 2020.
One of the event organizers, Gail Golden, stated in a flyer announcing the Christmas Bazaar that there will be arts and crafts, more than 40 vendors, music and “good cheer” for everyone.
She said Concho CAN will also be providing bowls of fresh chili at $5 per bowl for those who show up with an appetite.
“Find the perfect gift for that special person for the Holidays’” the flyer states.
Also, many of the vendors, if not the majority, will be local entrepreneurs who need the support of the local community.
Additionally, there will be drawings in the gym every 30 minutes for door prizes and Christmas stories at 1 p.m. in the school library.
For more information call Golden at 928-207-7880, or email her at gailgolden@yahoo.com.
The second event is the following Saturday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. at the Vernon Community Park.
Event organizer Paula Johnson stated in an email announcement of the event that Santa will make a stop that weekend in Vernon to visit with kids and hand out goodie bags.
“Put December 12 on your calendars,” Johnson wrote. “The Vernon Community Park Committee will be having an Old-Fashioned Christmas in the park. Our awesome Dave Kostusiak will have a hot pot of his elk stew on the stove and there will be cookies and hot chocolate for everyone.”
Kostusiak is well known locally for his culinary expertise when it comes to such dishes as well as his skills as a “barbecue chef” for community events for which he regularly volunteers his help.
Johnson said it all starts at 5 p.m. adding that Campbell’s Photography will take photos of each child who visits with Santa and that any donations made for a photo will be used for community good.
“This year Campbell’s Photography will be taking photos of each child with Santa and will accept donations that will in turn be given to the Vernon Fire District to help with their toys for children program,” Johnson stated in her email. “Please plan to join us for a fun community event. There will be a roaring fire in the fireplace and heaters going full blast, so it should be warm and comfortable for everyone. Hope to see you there.”
The Concho Community Park is located in the middle of town across from the fire station and the library.
Coming from Show Low, take U.S. Highway 60 east to Apache County Road 3140, turn south and follow it a couple of miles and the park will be on the west side of ACR 3140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.