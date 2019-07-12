AZ Heroes to Hometowns needs your help. Backpacks for our wounded heroes and military kids to help send them back to school with the supplies they need. AZ H2H has the school supplies, but need 400 backpacks to fill with the supplies.
If you or your organization can help, contact kathy@AZHeroesToHometowns.org to schedule a drop off or pickup of backpacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.