August is National Back-to-School Month and many families are filling of their shopping lists with all they need for the new school year. However, many families who reside in reservation communities do not have the means to purchase even basic student supplies, much less backpacks.
Partnership with Native Americans is a nonprofit organization helping to equip nearly 6,000 Native American students across 28 Arizona schools with school supplies this season.
PWNA’s annual backpack drive helps ensure students in the reservation communities they serve have backpacks, pencils, notebooks and other basic items for their first day in class. For more information on PWNA or to donate, visit nativepartnership.org.
