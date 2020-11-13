Ballet White Mountains is offering the White Mountain community a holiday treat of mini performances on Nov. 21 at the ballet studio, 640 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop.
The seating is for 16 seats each program. Six performances will be held at 10, 10:30 and 11 a.m. and 1:30, 2 and 2:30 p.m. Tickets cost $4.70.
Purchase tickets only online at https://buy.tututix.com/balletwhitemountains
You select the time you wish to attend. A child 3 or under may sit on a parent's lap and needs no ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.