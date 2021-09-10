An in-person, open house barbecue will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sept. 11 at Calvary Baptist Church, 421 E. McNeil in Show Low.
It will be hosted by Crystal Martinez of the White Mountain AZ Area Team.
For details, call 928-242-5390 or email memacrystal68@gmail.com.
