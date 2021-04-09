The eighth annual Show Low barbecue throwdown will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 at Frontier Park, 660 N. Ninth Place in downtown Show Low.
The event is a barbecue contest among master barbecue competitors with cash prizes. People’s Choice tickets will be sold from 1:30 p.m. until they are sold out. It also features a free kids’ zone in celebration of the city’s anniversary, food vendors and live music.
For more information, call 928-532-4140.
