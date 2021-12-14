The High Country Barbershop Chorus will hold its ninth annual Christmas In The Pines Concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop. Participating groups will be the Show Low High School Show-Biz, Blue Ridge Junior High School Choir, Blue Ridge High School Harmonies and Blue Ridge High School Sprezzas. Admission by donation.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- Summit Healthcare nearing full capacity (15)
- Imagine…. (14)
- Herculean task (13)
- Vax protest at Springerville power plant (12)
- Woman claims Haven of Lakeside ran out of food (12)
- Is Alshire anti-ATV? (11)
- Two years on since Tonto Creek tragedy (10)
- Heber Wild Horse Territory (9)
- Fauci drops bomb (9)
- Replace the hate (6)
- Heber horse rebuttal (5)
- Arizona gets F for school funding (5)
- How did 4FRI turn into the road to nowhere? (5)
- Support for the Koleszar letter (4)
- Omicron spreads, Gosar seeks ban on vaccine mandates (4)
- Infrastructure bill will fund long list of Arizona projects (3)
- Taking care of my mental health during and after pandemic (3)
- Hot, dry November ushers in a worrisome winter (3)
- Bearing False Witness To (3)
- How long can you hold your breath? (2)
- Will redistricting be fair? (2)
- Do feds have different rules? (2)
- Ban on new oil leases near Chaco Canyon draws opposition (2)
- Federal infrastructure plans could boost Navajo County broadband plan (2)
- Kind of shocked (2)
- Failure in economic growth (2)
- Summit Healthcare Now Offering Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Treatment for COVID-19 (1)
- Burglary suspect dies in AC jail (1)
- 'Round the Mountain (1)
- Early morning PTLS fire destroys old Chamber building (1)
- NC tops state in COVID-19 cases (1)
- Arizona representatives offer starkly contrasting views on Build Back Better (1)
- Is 4FRI up in smoke? (1)
- Snowflake wins back-to-back state championships (1)
- Show Low readies for Christmas (1)
- Forest Service conducting environmental cleanup (1)
- Silver Creek Senior Center closed because of water damage (1)
- Why spend donated money out of town? (1)
- Sylvia Bones (1)
- Muth signs to play softball for the Greyhounds (1)
- Mogollon Trail (1)
- For the love of llamas (1)
- Walking Down Ranch veterans ready to celebrate Christmas (1)
- Forest Service regroups and scales back 4FRI plans (1)
- State legislative redistricting spurs debate (1)
- Nancy Carter (1)
- Innovation, creation comes to Snowflake/Taylor Library (1)
- Group lobbies to include five rural counties in new legislative districts (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.