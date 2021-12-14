The High Country Barbershop Chorus will hold its ninth annual Christmas In The Pines Concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, 1915 S. Penrod Lane in Pinetop. Participating groups will be the Show Low High School Show-Biz, Blue Ridge Junior High School Choir, Blue Ridge High School Harmonies and Blue Ridge High School Sprezzas. Admission by donation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.