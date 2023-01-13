Mellon Community Center will host Patriot Ranch Firearms for a firearms safety class from 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 at 99 Frontage Road Concho. The course will teach students with little to no training of firearms safety rules, safe handling and storage of firearms, firearm part names, ammunition, holsters, proper deployment of and carrying in public, and state and federal laws regarding firearms. There will not be any manipulation of firearms by students in this training. Leave any firearms at home or safely stored in a vehicle before attending. The course is free and open to all. For more information, email conchocan1@gmail.com.

