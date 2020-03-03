A basic NRA Pistol Class for Concealed Weapons Permit will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Northland Pioneer College's Show Low Campus in the Aspen Center, room 110.
Successful completion of this course will qualify the student to apply for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. The NPC instructor will provide fingerprinting. Students must be at least 21 years of age and should bring their unloaded guns and ammunition, but leave them secured in their vehicle.
For more information or to register, visit us at: https://registration.xenegrade.com/northlandpioneercollege/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=513
