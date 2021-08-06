Due to popular demand, Cedar Hills' own Battery Man,

Calvin Flager, will be making another presentation on the

new lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries. Be at the

Cedar Hills Senior Center on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.

for this meeting. Calvin will be

explaining the improved features and applications of these

new storage batteries for solar and wind power systems. If

you've got or need an alternate power system, be there. ~

Please know if you have an article to submit for future

publication, you are welcome to do so. Publication deadline is

the 20th of each month, You may submit to joannet@frontiernet.net

Our Thrift Store is open and in operation on Wednesdays

from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

We are serving breakfast and lunch on Swap Meet days, the

second and fourth Saturday of the month. Come in and enjoy

indoor or outdoor dining.

Notice: Indoor Bazaar events to reconvene on Swap Meet days. To

reserve a display table text Audrey Linn, bazaar event manager at

(602) 341-9720. Next events, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

