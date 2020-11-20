A Christmas bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Concho High School gym.
There will be crafts, arts, food, music, unique gifts among the 44 vendors and Santa Claus at 11 a.m.
Free drawings will be held every 30 minutes.
For more information or for vendor registration, call 928-207-7880 or email gailgolden@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.