White Mountain Regional Medical Center is hosting Christmas Elves for Seniors. Be a Christmas Elf for a senior by picking up a elf tag at the White Mountain Regional Medical Center and return your elk package by Tuesday, Dec. 10, in an open gift bag with elk tag attached. No wrapped presents. Items will be delivered by Dec. 12.
For more information or questions, call 928-333-7332.
