SHOW LOW — April 22 marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the planet’s largest civic event.
As part of the NASA @ My Library project, Show Low Public Library will hold a belated Earth Day Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They will be recognizing this important event with a drive-through tribute to our glorious Earth. Come by the library and pick up some wonderful materials that will help you and your family stand up for our planet.
The first 50 participants will receive a tree sapling to plant along with a lavender plant and recycling information for your children.
All instructions will be included to help you find the right place to plant and how to take care of them so they will grow, flourish, and benefit others for years to come. Join us as we care for our planet one small step at a time.
For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070 or check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/showlowlibrary/.
