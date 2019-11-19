A Christmas Craft Porch Sale, a benefit for Show Low Special Olympics Unified Bowlers will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 29 through Dec. 7, at 740 West Cooley St. in Show Low.
For more information, call Mary Beard at 928-537-1011.
Updated: November 19, 2019 @ 9:04 pm
