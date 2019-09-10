A rummage sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the old America's Pie location, 1001 E. Huning in Show Low. All proceeds will benefit the White Mountain Clothe-A-Child. Many items including a bake sale.
For more information, call Diane Lara at 928-205-9162.
