The White Mountain Hawks Open Season 1-3 The White Mountain Hawks opened the Northern Baseball League season with a 1-0 win on June 16 at Prescott. Then, playing three games in the next three days, the Hawks lost all three as the lack of pitching depth took its toll. Prescott won on June 17 9-8 and Flagstaff swept a doubleheader on…
